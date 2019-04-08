12 Year Old Seriously Injured In Collision

The youngster was knocked off her bike in Lancaster

Police are appealing for information following a serious collision in Lancaster on Saturday.

It happened at around 16:45 on 6th April and involved a bike and a Jaguar F-Type on the A683 close to the junction of Caton Green Road.

The rider of the bicycle, a 12 year old girl, suffered a serious leg injury. She was taken by air ambulance to Alder Hey Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.



The road was closed for around three hours to facilitate collision investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Sgt Paul Maguire of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “A young girl is seriously injured and our thoughts are with her at this time.

“If you have any information, particularly any dash cam footage which may be relevant to our investigation, please get in touch.”