41 Drivers Caught In Bank Hoilday Operation
25 April 2019, 06:55 | Updated: 25 April 2019, 07:04
Cumbria Police carried out extra patrols over the weekend
Operation Monochrome, led by Collision Reduction Officer, PC Norman Black, and three officers from the Eden Proactive team targeted drivers who were driving anti socially, drink driving or driving under the influence of drugs.
* A vehicle was seized during the operation for being driven with no insurance.
Traffic Offences also reported included contravening solid white lines and parking on a pedestrian crossing.
PC Black said:
“These operations are essential in targeting those who drive in a manner where they are putting themselves, passengers, other road user and pedestrians at risk.
“This operation will be repeated in future, utilising both covert and high visibility officers in uniform.
“We would urge all road users to follow the law and rules of the road - and think of their safety and other people’s safety at all times.”