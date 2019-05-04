Arrest In 'Shocking' Lancashire Murder Case

4 May 2019, 06:10

Alex Davies

Detectives are questioning a 17 year old on suspicion of the murder of Alex Davies

Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Parbold have made an arrest.
 
Police were called around 5.25pm on Wednesday, May 1st after a body was found in a wooded area off Parbold Hill.
 
While formal identification has yet to be carried out, the body is believed to be that of Alex Davies, 18, from Skelmersdale.
 
Detectives have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody.
 
Mr Davies was reported missing from home on April 30th but the last confirmed sighting is at about 2pm on Monday, April 29th on Station Road in Parbold, near to the railway bridge.
 
Mr Davies’ family have been informed of the arrest and continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers
A post mortem examination has been carried out and the cause of death has been established but for operational reasons we cannot disclose this at this time.
 
Police are carrying out a number of enquiries in a bid to trace Alex’s movements from the time he went missing to the time his body was found.
 
Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Hurst, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “We recognise the impact this investigation has had in the Parbold area and would like to thank the community for its support.
 
"We can confirm officers investigating Alex's death have tonight arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody.
 
"This is a truly shocking murder of a young man and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this desperately sad time. Alex was a much loved son and brother and his family are obviously distraught by what has happened.
 
“I have a dedicated team of officers and staff working on this enquiry.
 
“We are keeping an open mind for the reason Alex was in the Parbold area. I would appeal to anyone with information which could assist to come forward.
 
“We are carrying out CCTV and house to house enquiries in the area to try and piece together Alex’s movements but I need the public’s help as someone out there could hold the key to solving this horrendous crime.
 
“Furthermore, if you have seen anyone acting suspiciously or any unusual behaviour in the area in recent days, please come forward.
 
“You may think you are doing the right thing protecting them but if anyone does have suspicions about an individual I would ask them to search their conscience and do the right thing and contact police.”

