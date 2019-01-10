Arrests After Milnthorpe ATM Raid

Two men are under arrest after a cash machine was taken in Milnthorpe.

Police were called out to The Square just before 4am this morning (Thursday).

Officers from the Cumbria and Lancashire forces responded.

The pair - aged 30 and 37, and from the Northeast - were taken in in Lancashire.

Cumbria Police say there'll be a big police presence in Milnthorpe while officers investigate.

A statement from the force read in full: "Police have arrested two men following the theft of an ATM from The Square, Milnthorpe, this morning.

"Officers were alerted at 3.53am to the theft, which involved a number of vehicles.

"A police response was launched which led to the arrests of two men, aged 37 and 30, from the north east of England.

"They remain in custody this morning.

"The arrests were made in Lancashire. The response involved officers from Cumbria and Lancashire.

"A high visibility police presence is expected in Milnthorpe as inquiries continue.

"Officers are appealing for information. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."