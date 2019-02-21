Arrests Over Morecambe Robberies

Police are questioning two men

Detectives investigating three robberies in Morecambe have arrested two men.

Around 9.50pm yesterday (Wednesday, February 20) police, with the support of armed officers, executed two warrants at addresses in Lines Street and Westminster Road.

Two men aged 29 and 41, both from Morecambe, were arrested on suspicion of robbery. Both are currently in custody.

The arrests are in connection with recent robberies in the Euston Road, Alexandra Road and Green Street areas.