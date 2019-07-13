Brothers Arreseted Over Morecambe Burglaries

13 July 2019, 07:34 | Updated: 13 July 2019, 07:36

police car

Brian and Ronals Thexton are accused of being involved in an organised crime gang.

Two men wanted by police as part of a major investigation into an organised criminal gang have been arrested.
 
Brian Thexton, 43 and Ronald Thexton, 35, were arrested yesterday (Thursday, July 11) in the Gisburn area.
 
In May, officers, with support from Cumbria Police and Durham Police, had attempted to arrest both men in the Bishop Auckland area, but they made off from the scene.
 
The pair had been wanted by police in connection with a criminal gang believed to be responsible for thefts and burglaries committed in the last year totalling more than £1million.
 
The men have been arrested on suspicion of theft offences and are currently in custody.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hunt backs media after police tell source of memo leak ‘turn yourself in’

UK & World

Jonny Bairstow trains with England ahead of World Cup final

Sport

West Ham interested in signing Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Ed Sheeran opens up about his social anxiety in a candid interview to promote his latest album, No.6 Collaborations Project.

Ed Sheeran 'suffers with anxiety EVERY DAY' and only trusts four friends and his wife

Celebrities

Sneak peek at the new Gavin and Stacey as James Corden and Ruth Jones start filming back in Barry Island, Wales.

Gavin and Stacey FIRST LOOK as James Corden, Ruth Jones and cast kick off filming in Barry Island

TV & Movies

The bizarre reason why pregnancy could be turning your toilet seat blue (stock images)

The reason why pregnant women are turning their toilet seats BLUE

Lifestyle

Why the Love Island contestants' sex scenes aren't being aired on the ITV2 show this year

Why the Love Island contestants' sex scenes aren't being aired on the ITV2 show this year

TV & Movies

Curtis and Maura have been growing closer

Curtis Pritchard's flirtatious Instagram DM to Maura Higgins has been revealed, as the Love Island stars grow closer

TV & Movies

The islander loves switching her hairstyles up

Top hairdresser explains how to easily style your hair like Love Island's Molly-Mae

TV & Movies