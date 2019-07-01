Cyclist Dies In Coast To Coast Event

1 July 2019, 06:23 | Updated: 1 July 2019, 06:27

police cars

The 56 year old Woman died on Wrynose Pass at the weekend.

A 56-year-old woman has died following an incident during a Coast to Coast cycling event.
 
Cumbria Police have identified her as Katherine Moore, from London.
 
Officers were called out 9am on Saturday morning to reports of an injured cyclist at Wrynose Pass, near to Little Langdale. 

Mrs Moore was pronounced deceased a short time later. Her family have been informed.
 
No one else was involved in the incident. 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rafael Benitez says he wanted to stay at Newcastle but did not share club's 'vision'

Sport

Police officer dragged down road clinging to window as car makes getaway

UK & World

Petr Cech says Frank Lampard is one of several candidates for the Chelsea job

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Love Island Aftersun got very awkward last night

Love Island fans cringe as Yewande Biala and Arabella Chi suffer awkward reunion on Aftersun

TV & Movies

Strictly Come Dancing's Pasha Kovalev

Strictly Come Dancing Pasha Kovalev: Wife Rachel Riley, net worth and the Strictly curse revealed

TV & Movies

Pasha and Rachel met on 2013's Strictly Come Dancing

Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley: Strictly Come Dancing professional and Countdown presenter's relationship from dancefloor to Vegas wedding

TV & Movies

Casa Amor got dramatic last night

What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 24, recap

TV & Movies

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas

Pregnant Rachel Riley and Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev marry in secret Vegas wedding

TV & Movies

Love Island newcomer Nabila Badda has failed to win over fans

Love Island fans blast new girl Nabila Badda for declaring she's a 'prize'

TV & Movies