Cyclist Dies In Coast To Coast Event

The 56 year old Woman died on Wrynose Pass at the weekend.

A 56-year-old woman has died following an incident during a Coast to Coast cycling event.



Cumbria Police have identified her as Katherine Moore, from London.



Officers were called out 9am on Saturday morning to reports of an injured cyclist at Wrynose Pass, near to Little Langdale.

Mrs Moore was pronounced deceased a short time later. Her family have been informed.



No one else was involved in the incident.



