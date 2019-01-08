Driver Died In M6 Crash

Cumbria Police say a driver was killed in the crash which shut the M6 at Kendal yesterday.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were behind the wheel of a red Renault Megane involved in a collision with a blue Scania lorry just before junction 37 on the northboudn side.

Officers have thanked drivers who were stuck on the motorway for their patience.

A statement from Cumbria Police read in full: "At approx. 11.15am on Monday (7 January 2019) there was a fatal road traffic collision on the M6 northbound carriageway at Kendal, just prior to junction 37.



"The collision involved a red Renault Megane and a blue Scania Artic, both travelling northbound at the time. The driver of the Renault Megane was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time the driver of the Megane has not been formally identified, however specially trained officers are working with a family from outside the Cumbria area.

"Any witnesses are asked to contact PC1714 DOCKER of Cumbria Police Mobile Support Group on 101. Cumbria Police would like to thank motorists for their patience at the scene whilst examination of the scene was undertaken."