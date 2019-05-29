Grant To Save Burton-In-Kendal Centre

The historic centre of Burton-in-Kendal will be saved.

Historic England's given a £120,000 grant to restore the buildings over three years.

The area around The Square had previously been put on a heritage 'at risk' register.

Catherine Dewar, Regional Director at Historic England North West, said: "We are delighted to offer a £120,000 grant to help revitalise a number of important buildings within Burton-in-Kendal, as well as improving the central village square. This grant, spread over three years, will secure historic buildings in the conservation area for people to better enjoy and understand. We really welcome South Lakeland District Council’s commitment to the heritage of the area. We know that places that are attractive and in good condition make a big difference to people’s daily lives."

The scheme will be officially launched by SLDC and BPC at 5pm on Wednesday June 5 in Burton-in–Kendal Memorial Hall, before a Community Design Review Workshop.

Councillor Robin Ashcroft, SLDC’s portfolio holder for Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “Protecting and enhancing the distinctive character of our communities is a key priority of South Lakeland District Council. We are delighted to be able to play a major role in this excellent project and welcome the support from Historic England which is making it possible.

“This is an excellent example of partnership working and shows what is possible when we come together to achieve a common goal. I am very much looking forward to seeing the positive impact this scheme will have on Burton-in-Kendal.”

Councillor Jane Hopwood, speaking on behalf of Burton-in-Kendal Parish Council, said: “We are pleased to have been given the opportunity to be partners with Historic England and South Lakeland District Council in this important conservation scheme. The Square is important historically, visually and socially and the partnership funding has enabled us to restore and enhance the public areas. We are grateful to SLDC Conservation Officer, Graham Darlington for his expert guidance and assistance and to Paul Crosby from Crosby Granger Architects who has led on the both the design of the improvement works and the preparation of a Village Design Statement which will be an important consultation document for all future development in the village.

“We are also grateful to all parishioners who took part in the consultation process and gave their views and opinions – these helped to form the design of The Square works and the content of the Village Design Statement.”

Ward councillor Roger Bingham said: ""Burton-in-Kendal residents are proud of their heritage and many have contributed much to it - but we have the odd blemish and this grant will do something to correct that, to preserve what is good and enhance the beauty which we all appreciate.

"The devil is in the detail and in particular I am delighted about the restoration of the cobblestones in Market Square which have been uneven for a long time."