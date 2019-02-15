Kentmere Unit Gets £1m Funding

The future of Kendal's mental health unit looks a lot brighter.

Kentmere - at the Westmorland General Hospital - has got £1million extra funding.

It was facing closure just a few years ago.

Mr. Farron said: “At a time when it feels like Cumbria is just an afterthought when it comes to mental health provision, today’s news is brilliant for everyone who has fought for a better deal for people with mental health problems.

“With over 7,000 people signing our petition to save the Kentmere ward from closure just a few years ago, it’s clear just how important the ward is to local people.

“The proposed investment will safeguard the future of Kentmere ward.”

Jerry Hawker, Chief Officer of Morecambe Bay CCG said: “The CCG is working closely with local mental health trusts to achieve a much-needed improvement in services and the money has been secured as part of proposals to transfer services to Lancashire Care Foundation Trust.”