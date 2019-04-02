Lancaster Sportsman Critically Injured In US Crash

Will Fraser-Gray was involved in an car accident in Georgia in the early hours of Sunday.

A former Lancaster City player's in a critical condition after a car crash in America.

Will Fraser-Gray suffered life-threatening internal injuries and serious brain trauma in the accident, which happened in the early hours of Sunday in Georgia.

Will is studying at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia.

His parents Amanda and Paul have flown out to be at their son's bedside at the Neurological Intensive Care Unit of Piedmont Hospital, a page set up by the college Will attended said he'd opened his eyes and had been able to move his leg. He's had to undergo two operations on his liver and spleen.

A go fund me page has been set up to help his family meet the costs of medical bills and accommodation and has already raised £12,156. Craig Russel who set up the page wrote:

"As we are doing our best to support Will and his family we ask you to contribute any size of donations to help out with medical bills and accommodation fees for his family.

We greatly appreciate your help, thoughts and prayers".

Lancaster City football club have shared the page wishing Will a 'speedy and safe recovery'.