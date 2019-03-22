Maintenance Cuts Could See School Close

22 March 2019, 07:22 | Updated: 22 March 2019, 07:24

CCC logo

Cumbria County Council says it's had to borrow £16million over the last five years, just to keep schools safe.

It's criticised the government for cutting its annual maintenance budget by 30%

The authority's warning in future schools will close because they can't be kept wind and water tight.

Responding to the report Leader of Cumbria County Council, Stewart Young, said: “Schools maintenance in this county is a slowly unfolding crisis because of funding cuts by the government. Over the last five years almost 30% of our schools maintenance funding has gone, reduced from £6.7m to £4.7m a year. We are now having to borrow money, over £16m since 2014/15, just to ensure that our schools are safe, wind and water tight. This is unsustainable.

"Looking to the future we are going to reach a point, because of the age of many of our school buildings and the effect of government cuts, that schools may have to close because they are uninhabitable. That is a damning indictment of government policy and gives lie to their claim to be investing in schools. Children in this county deserve much better than this and I will be raising the issue when I meet with Cumbria’s MPs later this month.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Teenager arrested over fatal stabbing of Jodie Chesney

UK & World

Birmingham handed nine-point deduction by EFL for breaching Profitability and Sustainability rules

Sport

Sea Shepherd's latest campaign sees seals and turtles being suffocated and strangled by plastic bags

Shocking plastic pollution advert divides public with graphic content

Science & Nature

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Nestlé AXES Tooty Frooties as Rowntree's gets an overhaul

Nestlé AXES Tooty Frooties after almost 60 years

Food & Health

Peter has since adopted a more subtle hairstyle

Peter Andre looks like Edward Scissorhands in vintage 90s throwback

Celebrities

Renters rights

Property renters can now SUE their landlords over damp and mould

Lifestyle

Love Island's Alex Miller

Love Island star Alex Miller reveals he considered suicide following reality TV fame

TV & Movies

Stacey uprooted her life to move to Tom's reptile farm to be with him

Indignant couple with 32 year age gap hit back after he's mistaken for her GRANDAD

Lifestyle

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s black roll neck and checked jumpsuit

Celebrities