Man Arrested Over Stabbing In Cumbria

Three people were hurt in the incidetn yesterday afternnoon

A man has been arrested after three people were stabbed in Cumbria.

Police were called to the market town of Wigton at 1.50pm and found two men injured in King Street and a woman hurt in Church Street.

One of the men was taken to Preston Royal Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The other man was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and the woman was treated locally by North West Ambulance Service.

Police arrested a 49-year-old man and recovered two "bladed articles" in the area.

A Cumbria Police spokesman said: "Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

"We are working quickly to establish the circumstances of what has occurred and who is involved."