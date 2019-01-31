Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Rape

31 January 2019, 14:23 | Updated: 31 January 2019, 14:25

Police

Police are investigating an assault in Lancaster at the weekend.

A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault in Lancaster.

Police were contacted after an incident on Saturday (January 26th) where a man allegedly forced himself on a 19-year-old woman in a passageway off Penny Street.

Following a public appeal for information a 22-year-old man from Lancaster has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is currently in custody.

