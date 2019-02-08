Man Charged With Murdering Lancashire Mum

Benjamin Topping will appear in court tomorrow

A man'sbeen charged with the murder of Rosie Darbyshire in Preston.

Benjamin Topping, 25, of St George’s Road, Preston was charged and remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

Officers were called at 2am yesterday morning (Thursday, February 7th) to the report of an altercation on Pope Lane in the Moor Nook area.

Emergency Services attended and found Rosie’s body on a pavement close to the junction with Village Drive. She had been subjected to a brutal and sustained assault.

A subsequent post mortem examination revealed that Rosie, 27 and from Ribbleton, died as a result of serious head injuries.

In a statement Lancashire Police said:

Lancashire Constabulary have today referred the matter to the Independent Office of Police Conduct following some previous contact between Rosie and the Constabulary prior to her tragic death. This is standard practice in such circumstances. It would be inappropriate to go into further detail at this stage.

Rosie’s family have been visited

and made aware of the charge and the referral to the IOPC. We have family liaison officers providing them with support at this extremely difficult and sad time. Our thoughts remain with them.