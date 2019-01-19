Man Charged With Murdering Lancashire Woman

Leanne Unsworth was found dead in her home this week.

A man has been charged with the murder of Leanne Unsworth in Burnley.

Shaun Sanders, 39, of no fixed address, was charged following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service and will appear before Preston Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Saturday, January 19th).

Ms Unsworth, 40, was found dead at her home address on Marlborough Street in the town at around 7:15pm on Monday night (January 14th).

A post mortem examination revealed the cause of her death as head injuries.

A 38-year-old man from Burnley also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released no further action.

Temp Det Chief Insp Zoe Russo, of Lancashire Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with Leanne's family and friends at this sad time.

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported our investigation.

"We continue to appeal to anyone who has information to come forwards. If you can assist our enquiries, please contact police."