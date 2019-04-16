Man Denies Careless Driving Death

A man will go trial later this year, accused of causing the death by careless driving of an elderly cyclist in Milnthorpe.

74-year old Joseph Eric Park died after a collision on Church Street in March last year.

23-year old Nathan Holme - from Kendal - denies the charge and will go before a jury at Carlisle Crown Court in July.

This is set to start on July 29 and, it is estimated, will last three to four days.

Friends of Mr Park - who was reported to have been an active member of several operatic societies - paid tribute following his death.

One described him as a "true gentleman" who would be "sadly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to have known him".