Man Dies After Falling From Roof In Lancaster

It's emerged he discharged himself from hospital a day after the incident.

A man's died days after falling from a roof in Lancaster.

The 21 year old was taken to Lancaster Royal Infirmary after the incident in Alexandra Road last week, it's emerged he'd discharged himself from hospital the day after the accident.

A police spokesperson said:

"Police were called at 11:10 hours on Thursday 13th June to reports that a man had fallen from a roof on Alexandra Road in Lancaster.

The man, in his 20s, was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The man discharged himself from hospital on 14th June but was located and returned voluntarily that day. He sadly passed away in hospital on 16th June.

The man's death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the Coroner".