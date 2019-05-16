Man From Kendal Admits Drink Driving

16 May 2019, 13:52 | Updated: 16 May 2019, 13:59

Police

He was slurring his words when police stopped him

A Kendal man has been disqualified from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink driving.
 
Philip Edgley, 58, of Dale Avenue, Kendal, appeared at Barrow Magistrates' Court where he admitted the charge.
 
Edgley was spotted driving a BMW erratically on the A591 at Ings on 27 April into 28 April, weaving in the road.
 
Police Constable Simon Smith of Cumbria Constabulary's Mobile Support Group pulled Edgley over and found him to be slurring his speech and unsteady on his feet.
 
A roadside breath test found he was around double the legal limit for alcohol.
 
As well as the driving ban, Edgley must also pay more than £400 in fines and costs.
 
PC Smith said: "Those people who drive whilst over the limit put the lives of all road users at risk. There is simply no excuse for this type of behaviour when the risks and potential consequences are so well known.
 
"Our officers are always on the lookout for drivers who are impaired through drink or drugs and our roadside testing kits mean we are better equipped than ever to catch you.
 
"Those we do catch should think themselves fortunate we got to them before they caused a collision which could easily kill themselves, a loved-one or an innocent member of the public."

