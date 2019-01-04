Man Who Glassed Partner Spared Prison

He's been given a suspended sentence

A South Cumbria man who hit his partner in the face with a glass which smashed and left her permanently scarred has been spared immediate prison.

Carlisle Crown Court heard how 29-year-old Leroy Berry struck and injured Paula Elgey at the couple's house on January 13 last year after having "far too much to drink".

Earlier, Berry had angrily stormed out of a pantomime he and Ms Elgey had attended after she asked him to calm his "loud" and "over-enthusiastic" conduct.

After being hit by the pint glass when they returned home, she was left with blood "pouring" from a 3cm cheek laceration which was later glued, although a scar remained.

At the crown court earlier today (FRI), Berry admitted a wounding charge.

Recorder Kevin Grice heard Berry, of Langdale Crescent, Kendal, had since voluntarily sought help for alcohol and anger management issues. A man of previous good character, he was described as a care worker "much cherished" by his employer. It was also hoped he and Ms Elgey would reconcile, and it was said she didn't wish to see him jailed.

A 21-month jail term was suspended for two years. Berry must also complete 150 hours' unpaid work and rehabilitation to help with alcohol issues. "You did something that was utterly unforgivable," Recorder Grice told him. "You could have caused - as I think you now appreciate - injuries that were very serious indeed."