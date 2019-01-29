Mintworks 2 Plan Unveiled

29 January 2019, 10:02 | Updated: 29 January 2019, 10:04

Tim Farron at the first Mintworks

There are plans for another hub in Kendal for small and start-up businesses to use.

Mintworks 2 will follow on from the success of its predecessor.

It'll be housed in South Lakeland House.

Mr. Farron said: “I’m absolutely delighted that our local Lib Dem council are proposing this new business hub.

“The Mintworks has been a real success story and with South Lakeland currently having the fastest growing economy in Cumbria, setting up a Mintworks 2 makes perfect common sense.

“It’s also really great news for local residents who look set to save £400,000 over the next 10 years.

“While other parties may carp from the sidlelines about how to bring jobs and investment into the South Lakes, Lib Dem councillors are getting on with delivering on a key pledge they made before the elections back in May which is set to be a real boost for our local hard-working small businesses.”

