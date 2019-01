Missing 15 year old

Laura is 15-years-old and was last seen in Carlisle at approximately 1pm on Friday 11th January.

Have you seen Laura Brooker?

She is described as a white female, 5’8” tall, of medium build, with long brown hair .

Police are appealing for anyone with information on Laura’s whereabouts to get in touch by calling 101.

Officers also ask Laura, if she sees this appeal, to get in touch to let them know she is safe and well.