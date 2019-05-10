Motorist Drove At PCSO In Lake District

10 May 2019, 16:39

cannabis

James Andrew Maylor has been told he could face a prison sentence

A banned motorist who drove at a police community support officer while under the influence of cannabis has been told he could receive a prison sentence.
 
James Andrew Maylor, 26, was originally charged with dangerous driving following an incident on the A592 at Troutbeck - close to Ambleside and Windermere in the Lake District - on October 10 last year.

At Carlisle Crown Court today (FRI), Maylor pleaded not guilty to that allegation. However, he did admit an offence of careless driving while behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Golf.
 
Prosecutor Paul Brookwell told the court that guilty plea was acceptable. Describing the offence, Mr Brookwell said the PCSO had been wearing a hi-visibility jacket at the time.
 
"The car is driven towards her as she tries to stop it going up the A592, which is blocked," said the prosecutor. "He drives at her."
At an earlier court hearing, Maylor had admitted driving while unfit through drugs, driving while disqualified and no insurance in relation to the same incident.
 
His lawyer, Paul Knox, revealed the drug charge followed Maylor's consumption of cannabis. Mr Knox asked for the preparation of a report by the probation service before the defendant was sentenced.

Judge James Adkin agreed, and granted bail to to Maylor, of Burnsall Court, Chesil Bank, Huddersfield.
 
But Judge Adkin said: "Just because I am granting you bail, please don't get it into your head I've made a decision about sentencing.
"I haven't. All options will be available on that day."

