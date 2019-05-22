Musician Dies Days After Highest Point

22 May 2019, 05:52 | Updated: 22 May 2019, 05:55

AKA the Very Reverend D.Wayne Love

The co-writer of The Sopranos theme tune - Jake Black - has died in hospital days after performing at a festival in Lancaster.

He was taken ill following the show at Highest Point with his band Alabama 3 on Friday.

Their biggest hit 'Woke Up This Morning' was used for the opening credits of the TV series - about US gangsters wrestling with their emotions.

The band say they're heartbroken.

A post on their Facebook page yesterday read: "Early this afternoon, on a beautiful summer's day, our friend, comrade and spiritual teacher, Jake Black AKA The Very Reverend D.Wayne Love, passed over to the higher ground. After a magnificent performance at the Highpoint Festival in Lancashire, D.Wayne in his supreme wisdom, decided it was the appropriate moment for his ascencion into the next level.

"The transition was painless and peaceful. He was surrounded by brothers Larry Love, L.B. Dope, The Spirit, Jonny Jamm and Sister Therese Mullan.

"We are heartbroken.

"All that remains for us, at this moment, is to carry out his precise instructions regarding the continuation of his teachings as a First Minister of The Presleyterian Church of Elvis The Divine, and continue The Great Work.

"His last words, which we have yet to decipher, were 'Tweet Tweet, Possil Fleet'."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Saudi Arabia: Moderate Islamic scholars 'to be executed'

UK & World

Library book borrowed in 1967 returned with £100 cheque to cover fine

Quirky

EE stops selling new Huawei phones as it launches UK's first 5G network

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The popular noughties show is set to return to our screens

Ready Steady Cook set to return 10 years after it was axed as Ainsley Harriott and James Martin are in talks

Showbiz

Toy Story 4 screen grab

What is the Toy Story 4 UK release date, what's the trailer and who are the new toys?

TV & Movies

Jane has revealed why she's leaving the soap

Emmerdale's Jane Cox has revealed why she’s quitting after 23 years as Lisa Dingle

TV & Movies

Experts warn parents to never allow their baby to fall asleep in their car seats

Experts warn parents to never allow their baby to fall asleep in their car seats

Lifestyle

How much do the Love Island stars get paid?

How much do Love Island contestants get paid and how much were their wages last year?

Celebrities

The actress has been shamed on Instagram for returning to work so soon after the birth of her son

Amy Schumer hideously mum-shamed for returning to work soon after birth of son

Showbiz