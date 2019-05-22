Musician Dies Days After Highest Point

The co-writer of The Sopranos theme tune - Jake Black - has died in hospital days after performing at a festival in Lancaster.

He was taken ill following the show at Highest Point with his band Alabama 3 on Friday.

Their biggest hit 'Woke Up This Morning' was used for the opening credits of the TV series - about US gangsters wrestling with their emotions.

The band say they're heartbroken.

A post on their Facebook page yesterday read: "Early this afternoon, on a beautiful summer's day, our friend, comrade and spiritual teacher, Jake Black AKA The Very Reverend D.Wayne Love, passed over to the higher ground. After a magnificent performance at the Highpoint Festival in Lancashire, D.Wayne in his supreme wisdom, decided it was the appropriate moment for his ascencion into the next level.

"The transition was painless and peaceful. He was surrounded by brothers Larry Love, L.B. Dope, The Spirit, Jonny Jamm and Sister Therese Mullan.

"We are heartbroken.

"All that remains for us, at this moment, is to carry out his precise instructions regarding the continuation of his teachings as a First Minister of The Presleyterian Church of Elvis The Divine, and continue The Great Work.

"His last words, which we have yet to decipher, were 'Tweet Tweet, Possil Fleet'."