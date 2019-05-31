New Marine Conservation Zones Open

31 May 2019, 08:09 | Updated: 31 May 2019, 09:02

MCZ

The Lune Estuary and two more bits of the Irish Sea off Cumbria are now Marine Conservation Zones.

Habitats and wildlife there are now better protected - in Morecambe Bay, they're trying to save the Smelt fish.

Off Cumbria, they're trying to save the rocky and seabed homes of the likes of sea slugs and razor clams.

Defra says it's trying to creat a 'blue belt' of protected waters around England.

“This is great news for marine wildlife and we are delighted that government has approved the protection of these special marine areas,” said Dr Jean-Luc Solandt, Marine Conservation Society Principal Specialist, MPAs. “The UK has a growing network of more than 300 marine protected areas, but the government must now invest in proper management of these sites and keep them free of all activities that damage the seabed so that our spectacular marine wildlife can recover from decades of destruction and degradation.”

Sue Ranger, MCS Conservation Engagement and Education Manager, who has studied the connection between the sea and wellbeing says the wildlife and habitats in these MCZ’s connect us to the ocean by playing an unseen role in our lives: “If we look after it properly now, seagrass will go on stabilising the seabed and storing carbon; oyster beds will go on filtering the water and improving its quality and estuaries will continue to provide nursery grounds for fish."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Handful of FTSE-100 chiefs to meet Trump during state visit

UK & World

Legal & General selling general insurance business to Allianz for £242m

UK & World

Eight spelling bee winners take home $50k each as organisers run short of tricky words

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Brotherhood have had to withdraw from BGT

Britain’s Got Talent's The Brotherhood reveal terrifying performance 'BANNED over safety fears'

TV & Movies

The stern judge was left humiliated during ventriloquist Jimmy Tamley's act.

Simon Cowell STORMS off Britain’s Got Talent stage and refuses to take part

TV & Movies

Britain’s Got Talent magician Ben Hart suffers blunder as viewers expose card trick

Britain’s Got Talent magician Ben Hart suffers blunder as viewers expose card trick

TV & Movies

We can't wait to see the islanders flock into the villa

Inside the 2019 Love Island Villa: from the bedroom to the fire pit makeover

TV & Movies

Boots is reportedly set to close 200 stores

Boots 'planning to close more than 200 stores' - is your local affected?

Lifestyle

Kathy Beale has unveiled 'The Prince Albert'

EastEnders' Kathy Beale unveils Walford's first gay bar - and it looks amazing

TV & Movies