Pedestrians Injured In Accident

Abbey Road in Barrow is still closed

Police are dealing with an accident on Abbey Road in Barrow.

It happened at around 5:30pm today (2nd January).

Abbey Road will remain closed for the foreseeable future whilst police investigations take place.



The collision involved two pedestrians and a vehicle.



The pedestrians have been taken to hospital with serious, injuries not believed to be life threatening.



The driver is currently helping police with their enquiries.