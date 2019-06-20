Plans To Extend The Lakes Put Forward

It'd see the national park grow by 6%

The Lakes could be about to bigger.

Friends of the Lake District has submitted a formal request to extend the southern boundary of the Lake District National Park to Natural England (NE) for its consideration; Natural England is the government agency with the statutory powers to create a National Park or vary its boundary.

The extension being proposed would incorporate an area of outstanding landscape in the south of Cumbria, its land and its estuaries, increasing the size of the Lake District by 155 km2 increasing its overall area by approximately 6%.

It incorporates the area between Silecroft and Grange-over-Sands, the Millom Without, Furness and Cartmel peninsulas and the majestic estuaries of the Duddon, Leven and Kent rivers, all three of which rise in and traverse the Lake District.

Douglas Chalmers, Chief Executive, Friends of the Lake District,



"To establish a strong and evidence-based case for a boundary change with Natural England we had to provide robust independent research establishing that the landscape and recreational opportunities from Silecroft to the Kent Estuary satisfied their criteria for National Park designation.

"Our research outcomes have vindicated the views of the communities and parish councils in this area. These communities know they live and work in a landscape of spectacular quality. Our independent assessment provides the evidence confirming that this landscape is of the quality affording, and deserving of, national park status."



In parallel with the research commissioned by Friends of the Lake District, parish councils have been establishing the level of support for an extension amongst residents, businesses and communities.



The Southern Boundary Partnership (SBP) was formed to learn more about what being in a National Park would mean for residents and businesses and to help build enthusiasm for this change. The group, together with Friends of the Lake District also engaged in informal discussions with local politicians of all parties, local government and a number of non-statutory bodies including the N.F.U., CLA and Cumbria Tourism.