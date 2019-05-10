Police Diversity Training Rolled Out In Cumbria

10 May 2019, 12:43 | Updated: 10 May 2019, 12:46

Diversity Training

Sessions will be held in the South Lakes

Cumbria Police have held their first Diversity Champion training with a group of PCSO’s and representatives from local communities.
 
This training is designed to help develop and build upon officer’s skills and knowledge to communicate effectively with all of the communities in Cumbria.
 
During the day officers had presentations from spokespersons including Imam, Rashid, from Carlisle and Jarek and Izabela from the Polish Society. These presentations allowed officers to understand how engagement can be further improved within communities.
 
Training coordinator, Sergeant Nick Oliver said:
 
“We are proud to serve the communities of Cumbria and the Constabulary is committed to encouraging equality and diversity. We will always to look for opportunities and continue to work hard to ensure our workforce represents the communities we serve.
 
“The use of diversity champions is important in helping us build relationship within our communities and learn how we can best support them.
 
“PCSO’s do an amazing job at getting to know local residents and businesses, they are out and about in the community every shift, they are not only a reassuring presence, but they build important relationships which help to keeping people safe.”
 
Superintendent Sarah Jackson, Head of the People Department said:
 
“I’m delighted to support the launch of our first Diversity Champions cohort in the Constabulary, these officers will play a key role in building stronger links between communities and the neighbourhood policing teams.
 
“The champions will also support the Constabulary in attracting a diverse range of volunteers and future employees by connecting them to our many staff associations and internal support networks.
 
“We intend to build on today by rolling our future cohorts in the South and West of the County.”

