Police Officer Sprayed With Cleaning Fluid

16 April 2019, 12:40 | Updated: 16 April 2019, 12:43

Generic Police Pic

The officer from Lancashire's been left with burns to his face, throat and lungs

A Lancashire police officer has suffered serious injuries after he was sprayed with ammonia fluid while attending an emergency call.
 
A number of officers had forced entry to an address on Ash Grove in Darwen following a call reporting a domestic incident when they were sprayed with what is believed to be an ammonia cleaning liquid.

The offender escaped through a first floor window but was arrested a short time later.
 
A total of seven officers were taken by colleagues to the Royal Blackburn Hospital. One of them, a Sgt, suffered serious damage to his eyes, throat and respiratory system and remains at hospital. The others, all PCs, suffered less serious injuries and have since been discharged.
 
The incident happened at shortly before 2am today (Tuesday, April 16th).
 
Supt Andrea Barrow, of East police, said: “This shocking incident from the early hours of the morning has left an officer with some significant and serious injuries. My thoughts are with him and his family and I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to his return to work.”
 
Chief Constable Andy Rhodes said: “My thoughts are with this officer and all of those affected by this incident, which shows once again the dangers that officers face and how they put their lives on the line each and every day to protect people.”
 
A 46-year old man from Darwen is currently being held on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.

Enquiries are on-going.

Latest News

See more Latest News

School girls

Most Lancashire Pupils Get School Place They Want

Local News

The happy couple posed with a baby doll for the incredibly accurate spoof images

'Meghan and Harry' pose on steps of the 'Lindo Wing' with newborn

Showbiz

The 'pollen bomb' could put asthma sufferers' lives at risk (stock image)

Hayfever sufferers warned to stay inside as 'DEADLY pollen bomb' hits UK this week

Weather

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Easter egg Taste test

We taste tested the most popular Easter eggs of 2019 so you don't have to

Food & Health

Harry Judd confesses he "didn't feel an instant connection" with his son

McFly’s Harry Judd confesses he struggled to connect with his son

Celebrities

Fiero means 'proud' in Italian

Martini's new orange liqueur could replace Aperol Spritz as your favourite summer tipple

Food & Health

Baby napping

Experts controversially claim toddlers over two don’t need naps

Lifestyle

We'll be able to watch our favourite sitcom in a musical form very soon

When is the Friends musical coming to the UK, what songs will they have and where can I get tickets?

Lifestyle

Seann Walsh was involved in a similar scandal during his series of Strictly

Seann Walsh 'pokes fun' at Strictly scandal as Stacey Dooley speaks out on Kevin Clifton rumours

Celebrities