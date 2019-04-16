Police Officer Sprayed With Cleaning Fluid

The officer from Lancashire's been left with burns to his face, throat and lungs

A Lancashire police officer has suffered serious injuries after he was sprayed with ammonia fluid while attending an emergency call.

A number of officers had forced entry to an address on Ash Grove in Darwen following a call reporting a domestic incident when they were sprayed with what is believed to be an ammonia cleaning liquid.



The offender escaped through a first floor window but was arrested a short time later.

A total of seven officers were taken by colleagues to the Royal Blackburn Hospital. One of them, a Sgt, suffered serious damage to his eyes, throat and respiratory system and remains at hospital. The others, all PCs, suffered less serious injuries and have since been discharged.

The incident happened at shortly before 2am today (Tuesday, April 16th).

Supt Andrea Barrow, of East police, said: “This shocking incident from the early hours of the morning has left an officer with some significant and serious injuries. My thoughts are with him and his family and I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to his return to work.”

Chief Constable Andy Rhodes said: “My thoughts are with this officer and all of those affected by this incident, which shows once again the dangers that officers face and how they put their lives on the line each and every day to protect people.”

A 46-year old man from Darwen is currently being held on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.



Enquiries are on-going.