Prince Charles Heads To The Lakes

He'll be in Ambleside and Windermere

The Prince of Wales is set to visit Cumbria today.



Prince Charles will officially open the new Windermere Jetty Museum of Boats, Steam and Stories, it recently reopened it's doors following a £20 million development.

The museum, which tells the story of 200 years of boats and boat-building in the Lake District, opened to the public on March 23.

His Royal Highness will also visit Langdale Ambleside Mountain Rescue Team when he is given a tour of the base and meets many of the volunteers before heading to the award-winning Hawkshead Relish Company as part of the company's 20th anniversary celebrations.

The firm produces artisan preserves, relishes and chutneys, many of which are made to traditional Cumberland and Westmorland recipes.