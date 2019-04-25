Prolific Thief Jailed For Morecambe Burglaries

Shane Brady carried out a string of 'sneak in' burgalries in the town.

A profilic thief from Morecmabe's been jailed for a string of 'sneak in' burglaries.

18 year old Shane Brady was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a series of offences.

Brady was sentenced for 5 burglaries, 2 attempted burglaries, 4 handling stolen goods, 2 thefts, 4 fraud offences and a possession of cannabis.

The offences took place between September 2018 and February 2019. Brady was sentenced to 3 years and 9 months.

Sgt Adie Knowles of Lancaster Police said 'Mr Brady committed a series of 'sneak in' type burglaries in the Morecambe area which had a massive detrimental effect not only on the victims of these crimes but also the wider community. We are satisfied that we have successfully concluded this case and I would like to reassure the people of Morecambe that we do take such offences very seriously.