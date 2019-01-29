Sexual Assault Investigation In Lancaster

Police have isseued CCTV after an incident at the weekend.

Police have released CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Lancaster.

The incident is reported to have taken place shortly after 1.30am on Saturday (January 26th).

The victim – a 19-year-old woman – had entered a passageway off Penny Street in company with a man, who then forced himself on her.

Detectives investigating the incident are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident and are asking anyone who recognises him to contact them as soon as possible.