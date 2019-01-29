Sexual Assault Investigation In Lancaster

29 January 2019, 14:08 | Updated: 29 January 2019, 14:10

assault

Police have isseued CCTV after an incident at the weekend.

Police have released CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Lancaster.
 
The incident is reported to have taken place shortly after 1.30am on Saturday (January 26th).
 
The victim – a 19-year-old woman – had entered a passageway off Penny Street in company with a man, who then forced himself on her.
 
Detectives investigating the incident are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident and are asking anyone who recognises him to contact them as soon as possible.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Video ad firms forge bigger Google rival with £260m merger

UK & World

Audi

Police Search For Men Over M61 Crash

Local News

Newcastle agree Miguel Almiron deal with Atlanta United

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News