Snow Warning Remains In Place

Cumbria's high roads were either closed or hazardous due to snow on Wednesday.

Met Office yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in North Lancashire and Cumbria last until Friday.

Forecasters say public transport will be affected too; while untreated surfaces will be slippy.

The County Council has issued its cold weather health warning, asking people to check on elderly or vulnerable relatives, friends and neighbours.

Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “Cold weather can affect both physical and mental health and severe cold snaps can have dramatic effects on everyday life, especially for people who are already vulnerable because of their age, illness or disability.

“We can all prepare and help others by showing some community spirit, it’s really important that people stay warm and well over winter.”