Student Died Playing 'Tag' In Lakes

An inquest's heard the case of a Cambridge Uni student who died in a fall, playing "tag" on the Lakes fells.

John Grenfell Shaw was part of an experienced group of scramblers involved in a game of 'hare and hounds' in the summer.

His body was found in a gully near the summit of Haystacks, at Buttermere.

An inquest in Cockermouth heard how 25-year-old mathematician Mr Grenfell-Shaw - a fit and "extremely capable runner, scrambler and climber" - was making his sixth visit with a group based at Seatoller, Borrowdale.

He died from a traumatic head injury. Senior Cumbria coroner Kally Cheema concluded Mr Grenfell-Shaw, of Bristol, died "as a result of an accident", the suggestion being he had fallen "a considerable distance".

At the inquest, his father, Mark, spoke of his son "living life to the full", describing him as "deeply analytical" and "always deeply calculated", particularly in his approach to risk.

Friend Pollie Boyle had stated that Mr Grenfell-Shaw was "not an undue risk taker", adding: "He was a very talented person yet very modest, and would always have gone out of his way to help someone.

"He will be sorely missed."