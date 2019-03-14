Student Nurse Hopes To Inspire Others

A soon-to-be nurse - who moved her family to Morecambe to escape domestic abuse - hopes to inspire others that life can change.

50-year old Diana Heyes is about to graduate from the University of Cumbria.

Diana's up for the 'Most Inspirational Student Nurse of the Year' prize at the Student Nursing Times Awards next month.

“Leaving my abusive partner meant I could reinvent myself, as I no longer identified as being that person, that victim,” said Diana.

“Being shortlisted doesn’t really feel real, and I don't think it's really sunk in. I certainly don't feel inspirational. I just do what I do because I enjoy it and I try to involve others in that enjoyment.

“Everyone needs to have a role model, and to think that I could be that for someone else makes me feel extremely proud, that I could inspire others to follow a similar path,” she said.

In the future Diana aims to continue running her autism social group and develop it further by exploring post-diagnostic support. Two of her three children have autism.

“I'd love to work as a community learning disability nurse, as there is a real opportunity within the role to build up strong relationships between the people who need support and their family and carers.

“I'm quite active and vocal when it comes to disability equality and will continue to advocate for others who may need a voice. I'm quite sure also, that this will not be the end of my studying journey, as I'm already thinking about post-graduate study. I'll also be taking a well-deserved holiday with my family and my gorgeous dog,” she concluded.

The glittering awards ceremony will be taking place on Friday 26 April 2019 at the Grosvenor House on Park Lane.