Third Dreadnought To Be Called Warspite

26 February 2019, 06:08 | Updated: 26 February 2019, 06:10

Dreadnought

The third dreadnought class submarine being built in South Cumbria has been named.

HMS Warspite is among the boats which'll replace the ageing Vanguard fleet, which carries the UK's nuclear deterrent.

The work's ongoing at Barrow's BAE shipyard.

The name was first used in 1595, under Queen Elizabeth I - eight Royal Navy vessel have previously carried the name.

The Defence Secretary Gavin Williamons said: "This year we mark half-a-century since British nuclear-armed submarines began patrolling waters around the world. This would not be possible without the skills and ingenuity of our industry partners who supply and maintain equipment, supporting almost every aspect of the operation."

