Tribute To Man Killed In Crash In Cumbria

23 April 2019, 11:15 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 11:23

keith moore

Keith Moore died in the multi-vehicle accident on Good Friday

The family of a man who died in a collision on the A66 in Cumbria have paid tribute to him, saying he was someone you could "never fail to love".
 
Keith Moore lost his life following a collision on Friday, near Keswick.
 
In a statement issued through police, his family described how they felt about Keith, 42, of west Cumbria.
 
They said: "Keith, who many people knew as Big Bear, partner to Michelle and dad to Jack, Ellie and Danielle, was cheeky and funny and someone who liked to play jokes on people.
 
"He was really loveable and you could never fail to love him.
 
"He always put everyone before himself and was a real role model to others.
 
"He liked fishing and hunting and loved the outdoors.
 
"He also loved his job and loved being with the lads."

