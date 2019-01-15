Tributes To Woman Killed In M6 Crash

Rachel was killed in an accident at the weekend

The family of a woman from West Cumbria who died following a collision on the M6, have paid tribute to her life.

Rachel Warwick, 50, from Whitehaven, died following a single-vehicle collision on the M6 southbound near Kendal, in the early hours of Sunday 13th January 2019.

Today, Rachel's family said:



"Rachel was a very much loved Mam to Zoe, wife to Stephen, daughter to Rita and sister to Martin and Kathryn. The sudden and tragic loss of Rachel has caused us all extreme heartache, she will be missed by everyone who knew her".

The family are being supported by a Family liaison officer.

The incident, which occurred just after 5am, on Sunday, involved Mrs Warwick's vehicle, a Nissan Almera, leaving the carriageway and colliding with a tree in the verge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The M6 Southbound carriageway was closed for 3 hours whilst a police investigation was carried out.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who were travelling south, along the M6 through Cumbria, between 4:30am and 5:10am, who may have seen a Nissan Almera or have dashcam footage to contact Cumbria Police on 101 quoting log number 38.