Police In Cumbria Issue Drugs Warning

It's after two people died in a day

Police in Cumbria have issued a drugs warning.

Officers are urging users of drugs to think again about their actions after two people died in one day.

Both deaths are being investigated and inquiries will look at any links to drug use.

There are no suspicious circumstances at this time.

Enquiries continue on behalf of the coroner.

Detective Inspector Matt Scott said: "We are taking this opportunity to re-emphasise to drug users the potentially tragic consequences of their actions.

"We will continue to work hard to disrupt drug supply in our communities.

"But we would urge those considering taking substances to have a hard think about what they are doing."

DI Scott added: "There is help and support out there for people affected by drug use.

"We work closely with partner agencies such as Unity, who can provide people with help, support and guidance."