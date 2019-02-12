Two Men Seriously Injured In Lancashire Assault

12 February 2019, 12:22 | Updated: 12 February 2019, 12:28

Police generic

A man's been arrested and released under investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses after an altercation in Blackpool at the weekend.
 
Officers were called at around 2:20am on Sunday (10th February) to the Lytham Road area of the town.
 
Emergency services attended and two men in their 20s were found with facial injuries. It is believed one of them was kicked to the head while lying on the floor unconscious.
 
DC Stu Kane of Blackpool Police, said: “We’re working to establish exactly what happened.
 
“The incident took place in a busy part of town close to Ma Kelly’s and Premier Taxis. We know there would have been a lot of people in the area around this time.
 
“If you saw anything suspicious, or witnessed the altercation, please get in touch with us.”
 
A 39 year old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of section 18 GBH and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

