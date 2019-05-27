Van Driver Dies After A590 Crash

27 May 2019, 05:50 | Updated: 27 May 2019, 05:51

Cumbria Police

A man's died, following a crash between a van and a truck on the A590 last week.

33-year van driver Ali Mohammed Khawaja died in hospital following the collision between Greenodd and Haverthwaite on Thursday.

A statement from Cumbria Police read in full: "A 33-year-old man seriously injured in a collision on the A590 on May 23 has died.

"Ali Mohammed Khawaja, from the Preston area, had been at Preston Hospital following the collision which occurred between Greenodd and Haverthwaite when a Mercedes Sprinter collided with a truck.

"The driver of the truck was uninjured.

"Officers are continuing to ask that anyone who witnessed this collision or the moments leading up to it, or who has any information which might assist officers contacts police on 101, referencing incident 60 of 23 May 2019."

