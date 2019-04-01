Witness Appeal Over Heysham Crash

1 April 2019, 13:01 | Updated: 1 April 2019, 13:55

Police

Two women were injured in the accident yesterday.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Heysham.
 
The collision happened at about 4.50pm yesterday (Sunday, March 31st) on Moneyclose Lane when a Vauxhall Corsa travelling from Princess Alexandra Way towards the Ocean Edge caravan park was involved in a collision with a Ford Fiesta driving in the opposite direction.
 
The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, an 80-year old woman from Heysham, and a passenger, a 57-year old woman also from Heysham, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
 
The driver of the Fiesta, a 33-year old man from Northampton, suffered suspected fractures. They were also treated at hospital and have been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
 
Sgt Lee Harris, of Tac Ops, said: "This was a serious collision which resulted in some significant injuries and I would appeal for any witnesses, anyone who has any dashcam footage, or anyone with information which could assist, to come and speak to us."

