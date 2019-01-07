Woman Dies After Being Hit By Car

An 81-year old woman died after being struck by a car in Kendal yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

It happened on Windermere Road, around 2.30pm.

Cumbria Police want witnesses to come forward.

The road was closed for a while so officers could do forensic work.

The force later named the woman as Maureen Harrison - a specialist family liaison officer is working with her family.

Officers also want anyone with dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.

A Cumbria Police statement read in full: "Cumbria Police and other emergency services have been in attendance in Windermere Road in Kendal this afternoon (6 Jan) following a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

"The collision occurred at around 2.30pm. The pedestrian - a woman - died at the scene.

"The road is currently closed and is expected to be for some time whilst police carry out forensic examinations. People are asked to avoid the area.

"Any witnesses to the collision who have yet to make themselves known are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 106 of 6 January 2019."