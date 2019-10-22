Amanda Holden rushed to hospital as she breaks her leg in two places on family holiday in Europe

The star has broken her leg in two places. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The Heart Breakfast presenter was rushed to the emergency room after an accident on an inflatable assault course.

Amanda Holden has broken her leg in two places while on a family holiday with her husband and two daughters and was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

The 48-year-old was enjoying her time in the sun and mucking about with her daughters Alexa, 13 and Hollie, seven, on an inflatable assault course when she the accident occurred and she snapped her fibula in two places.

Amanda was enjoying some time away with the family in the sun. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Amanda, 48, revealed to The Mail Online: "I suffered a nasty accident while playing in the sea with the family during our half-term holiday and subsequently broke my leg in two places".

The star was enjoying a week off Heart Breakfast, where co-host Jamie Theakston has been joined by Lucy Horobin for the week, but Amanda will still return on Monday October 28th.

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda has had a metal plate fitted into her leg, and is currently resting after the painful incident.

She added: "I had an operation on Friday and a metal plate was fitted."

A spokesperson for Amanda has revealed: "Despite this painful accident it's business as usual for Amanda and she will return to Heart Breakfast on Monday October 28."