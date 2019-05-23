Andrew Hall dead - Coronation Street actor dies following a short illness aged 65

23 May 2019, 08:18 | Updated: 23 May 2019, 08:28

Coronation Street actor Andrew Hall died on Monday, his reps confirmed.
Coronation Street actor Andrew Hall died on Monday, his reps confirmed. Picture: ITV/Twitter

The actor, best known for playing Marc Selby in Corrie and Russell Parkinson in Butterflies, passed away on Monday night.

Former Coronation Street star Andrew Hall has died aged 65, his reps have confirmed.

The actor, who reportedly passed away following a short illness on Monday, was best known for playing Corrie's Marc Selby and Butterflies' Russell Parkinson.

The father-of-two's management group, InterTalent Rights, took to Twitter to share the sad news late last night, writing: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our client and friend Andrew Hall who sadly passed away on Monday after a short illness.

Andrew joined the cast of Coronation Street in 2011 as Audrey Roberts' lover.
Andrew joined the cast of Coronation Street in 2011 as Audrey Roberts' lover. Picture: ITV

"Andrew was loved by audiences for his many roles, most notably Butterflies, Coronation Street and, more recently, Syfy's Blood Drive.

"Andrew was a true gentleman; kind, funny, always positive, hugely talented & immensely giving.

"We will miss him immensely. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Abigail and all Andrew’s family & friends."

Andrew joined the cast of Coronation Street in 2011 as Audrey Roberts' cross-dressing lover Marc Selby, who had an alter-ego called Marcia.

Before his stint in the ITV soap, the actor, director and producer played Russell Parkinson in the BBC series Butterflies.

He starred as the son of Wendy Craig and Geoffrey Palmer and the brother of Nicholas Lyndhurst between 1978 and 1983.

Andrew also had success off screen, enjoying a run in the West End production of Mamma Mia! in which he played Bill.

He returned to TV later on in his career with his role as The Gentleman in Blood Drive.

The British actor's son Josh Hall said: "Andrew began his acting career playing the character of Russell in the BBC series Butterflies.

"He then worked extensively as an actor on both stage and screen including a period at the RSC and a run as Bill in the West End production of Mamma Mia!

"Later he worked as a director and producer, enjoying successes with productions including Edward Albee's Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? at the Trafalgar, and Kindertransport, which toured the UK.

"Most recently he appeared as The Gentleman in the SyFy series Blood Drive.

"He is survived by his wife Abigail, his mother Mabel, his children Kate and Josh, and his grandchildren Jasper and Maggie."

Andrew's agent Alex Segal added: "We are so sad to hear of his passing.

"Andrew was loved at InterTalent Rights Group where he had been a client in our Actors Division since 2014.

"He was a client and a friend. Our thoughts are with his wife Abi and all of Andrew's family and friends."

