Breaking News

EastEnders actress Anna Karen, 85, dies in house fire

23 February 2022, 15:12 | Updated: 23 February 2022, 15:27

Anna Karen has passed away at the age of 85
Anna Karen has passed away at the age of 85. Picture: Alamy/BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Anna Karen was best known for playing Aunt Sal in EastEnders and Olive in TV sitcom On The Buses.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Anna Karen, 85, has died following a house fire in her home in East London.

The British-South African actress passed away on Tuesday evening at her home in Ilford.

Emergency services were reportedly at the site of the fire at 10:20pm, but despite their best efforts Anna died at the scene.

Police are believed to be looking into the cause of the fire.

Anna Karen played Olive in On The Buses and Aunt Sal in EastEnders
Anna Karen played Olive in On The Buses and Aunt Sal in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

Anna was best known for her role of Olive in 70s sitcom On The Buses as well as her role of Aunt Sal in EastEnders.

Her character in the soap, whose full name was Sal Martin, was the sister of Peggy Mitchell, played by the late Dame Barbara Windsor.

Anna Karen played the sister of Peggy Mitchell, played by the late Barbara Windsor
Anna Karen played the sister of Peggy Mitchell, played by the late Barbara Windsor. Picture: Shutterstock

Neighbours told The Sun that Anna was a local celebrity on their street, and described her as a "lovely old lady".

Sivalai Pavananthakumar, 33, told the publication that neighbours raised the alarm after smoke was seen coming from her front door.

He said: “There was a lot of smoke, and flames, people in the street had seen what was happening and came out to try and help.

“The fire brigade and police were here quickly and kicked down the door, there was so much smoke."

Sivalai added: “I recognised her and would see her everyday when I took my children to school, she was a nice old lady and always said hello.”

Anna Karen was killed in a house fire at her home in East London
Anna Karen was killed in a house fire at her home in East London. Picture: BBC

A second neighbour said of the actress: “I knew her from Eastenders, it was like having a celebrity living in the street, she was a lovely old lady and always spoke to everyone."

A third added: “She was an icon when she was On The Buses, everyone would have recognised her, but not so much as she got older.”

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

What do you see?

Optical illusion of 'rotating' rectangles leaves people baffled

Lifestyle

Jessie Elland plays Choe Harris in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale actress Jessie Elland's life away from Choe Harris role

TV & Movies

Hertz was taken to receive his award with former handler and trainer Warrant Officer Jonathan Tanner

Hero RAF dog receives prestigious medal after years of protecting troops from terror attacks

Lifestyle

Kate Garraway fans were in tears during last night's documentary

Kate Garraway fans in floods of tears at Caring For Derek documentary
Simon Blackburn was kicked off MAFS Australia

The Married at First Sight Australia season 9 contestant who was kicked off the show

TV & Movies

Toys ‘R’ Us is said to be 'ramping up' recruitment as they plan to relaunch the high street favourite

Toys ‘R’ Us set to return to UK high streets 'within months'

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her purple floral dress from the high street
Billy Hartman played Terry Woods in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Billy Hartman's life now ten years after Terry Woods role

TV & Movies

Where to get the gold wine glasses from Love Is Blind

Where to buy the Love Is Blind gold wine glasses

TV & Movies

Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie now?

TV & Movies

Brett plays Jake in One Of Us Is Lying

Who plays Jake in One Of Us Is Lying and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

A takeaway owner was left devastated by a scam

Takeaway owner 'devastated' after losing more than £1,000 to scammers

Lifestyle

Kate opened up about the touching moment on GMB today

Kate Garraway breaks down in tears as husband Derek hugs their son Billy
Rats could be invading homes in the UK

Rats 'the size of cats' sneaking through toilets into UK homes, pest expert warns

Lifestyle

The Loose Women were in tears over a tribute to Jamal Edwards

Loose Women stars in tears over moving tribute to Brenda Edwards’ son Jamal

TV & Movies