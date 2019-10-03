Grange Hill and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Anna Quayle has died

Actress Anna Quayle, known for playing Ms Monroe in Grange Hill, has died aged 86, her family have confirmed.

She was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2012, and passed away on 16 August 2019.

Anna appeared in 85 episodes of Grange Hill between 1990-1994, and also played Baroness Bomburst in 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

She also appeared in Beatles Film A Hard Days Night

Her other TV credits include: The Avengers, Grubstreet, Brideshead Revisited, The Sooty Show and comedy Father Charlie.

Anna also appeared in A Hard Day's Night. Picture: Getty

She also had roles in Aner Another Thing... and Stop the World - I want to Get Off in the West End.

Anna married in 1976 and had a daughter called Katy.