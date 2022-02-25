Anna Whitehouse on Dirty Mother Pukka podcast: 'it shows the '360 degrees of women'

25 February 2022, 10:47 | Updated: 25 February 2022, 12:07

Hit podcast Dirty Mother Pukka is back for a new series - and you can listen to episode one on Global Player now.

Anna Whitehouse has opened up about her podcast Dirty Mother Pukka following the release of the new series earlier this week.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden this morning, she described it as 'feminism with a side of filth' that looks at the '360 degrees of women'.

Myleene Klass joined Anna for the first episode of the new series, and the pair opened up about the heartbreaking pain of miscarriage.


Myleene joined Anna for episode one of Dirty Mother Pukka
Myleene joined Anna for episode one of Dirty Mother Pukka. Picture: Heart

Anna said: "Anyone who’s gone through that, I have gone through that, and it is like losing a part of yourself. And she speaks beautifully, openly about that.

"At the same time, talking about those two sides of women, she talks about when she got booed off stage at the Brits while singing Pure and Simple because everyone thought she was rubbish. So she manages to go in one minute from that trauma to that complete uplift, and I think that’s really what this podcast is."

Dirty Mother Pukka is back!
Dirty Mother Pukka is back! Picture: Heart

In the first episode of the new series, Myleene opens up about the heartbreak of baby loss, telling Anna: "I'll tell you something that's quite magical. Your body holds the DNA. I didn't know this.

"So when you become pregnant, there are cells in your body…that's how you know if you're carrying a boy or a girl now because they do those newfangled tests. And your baby almost helps you when you fall pregnant.

"I break this down to my children, it fixes whatever needs to be fixed in your body. That's why you feel you can feel very strong in pregnancy.

"It sends out all these little messages and helps with the organs, helps tweak whatever needs to be strengthened and that DNA is left behind. So if you’ve carried a boy, it’s in your DNA. 

"They never leave you."

You can listen to episode one of Dirty Mother Pukka on Global Player now.

