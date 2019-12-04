Avengers Thanos star Josh Brolin burns bum after trying out bizarre naked wellness trend
4 December 2019, 13:28
The Hollywood actor was trying out the new 'perineum sunning' trends which is popular with health fanatics at the moment.
Avengers actor Josh Brolin has revealed to his fans that his bum was left “crazy burned” after trying the bizarre wellness trend of “perineum sunning.”
The weird trend sees people exposing the thin area of skin between their anus and private parts to natural sunlight in attempt to boost energy and sleep, and Josh had decided to give it a whirl.
The 51-year-old hunk shared a post on his Instagram profile which had a hilarious photo paired with an even funnier caption, warning others from trying out the trend as he'd ended up burning his area.
Josh, who plays popular Marvel character Thanos in both the Infinity War and Endgame films, wrote: "Tried this perineum sunning that I’ve been hearing about and my suggestion is DO NOT do it as long as I did.
"My pucker hole is crazy burned and I was going to spend the day shopping with my family and instead I’m icing and using aloe and burn creams because of the severity of the pain.
"I don’t know who the f**k thought of this stupid s**t but f**k you nonetheless. Seriously. #blackholefriday."
Josh' post attracted over 180,000 likes and thousands of amused comments from his celebrity friends and fans.
Ryan Reynolds commented: "Bwahahahahahahha!!!!!" while Lee Jeffries said: "When my naivety is a blessing!"
Johnny Knoxville dropped the hilarious comment: "Taint’ that a shame!" and Dave Bautista joked: "Same. Gooch burns a m***af***a".
It comes after a woman from the US recently went viral after claiming that exposing her perineum to sunlight for 30 seconds every morning could boost sleep and energy.
Meagan, from California, posted a picture of herself on Instagram practising what she described as "perineum sunning".
The photo shows her completely naked, laid on her back while holding her feet with her legs in the air and her private area facing the sun.
The self-proclaimed healer, who goes by Metaphysical Meagan on Instagram, said it was part of her "daily rising routine" and that she's even ditched her morning coffee for the practise.
A gynaecologist named Dr Jennifer Gunter has said that exposing your perineum to the sun increases the risk of skin cancer on your vulva.
She warned: “I feel confident when I say the anus and perineum have no special sunlight concentrating abilities.
"You can get melanoma on the vulva and sunburns there are very painful."