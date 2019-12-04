Avengers Thanos star Josh Brolin burns bum after trying out bizarre naked wellness trend

4 December 2019, 13:28

Josh shared a post about the dangers of this trend
The Hollywood actor was trying out the new 'perineum sunning' trends which is popular with health fanatics at the moment.

Avengers actor Josh Brolin has revealed to his fans that his bum was left “crazy burned” after trying the bizarre wellness trend of “perineum sunning.”

The weird trend sees people exposing the thin area of skin between their anus and private parts to natural sunlight in attempt to boost energy and sleep, and Josh had decided to give it a whirl.

Josh starred as Thanos in the Avengers
The 51-year-old hunk shared a post on his Instagram profile which had a hilarious photo paired with an even funnier caption, warning others from trying out the trend as he'd ended up burning his area.

Josh, who plays popular Marvel character Thanos in both the Infinity War and Endgame films, wrote: "Tried this perineum sunning that I’ve been hearing about and my suggestion is DO NOT do it as long as I did.

"My pucker hole is crazy burned and I was going to spend the day shopping with my family and instead I’m icing and using aloe and burn creams because of the severity of the pain.

"I don’t know who the f**k thought of this stupid s**t but f**k you nonetheless. Seriously. #blackholefriday."

Josh' post attracted over 180,000 likes and thousands of amused comments from his celebrity friends and fans.

Ryan Reynolds commented: "Bwahahahahahahha!!!!!" while Lee Jeffries said: "When my naivety is a blessing!"

Johnny Knoxville dropped the hilarious comment: "Taint’ that a shame!" and Dave Bautista joked: "Same. Gooch burns a m***af***a".

Josh is in pain after trying out the bizarre trend
It comes after a woman from the US recently went viral after claiming that exposing her perineum to sunlight for 30 seconds every morning could boost sleep and energy.

Meagan, from California, posted a picture of herself on Instagram practising what she described as "perineum sunning".

The photo shows her completely naked, laid on her back while holding her feet with her legs in the air and her private area facing the sun.

The self-proclaimed healer, who goes by Metaphysical Meagan on Instagram, said it was part of her "daily rising routine" and that she's even ditched her morning coffee for the practise.

View this post on Instagram

👑I reclaim my INNOCENCE👑 • 🌹Our sexuality is the most playful and innocent part of ourselves!🌹 • 👑We are all offspring of the most high. We are all Sacred beings. We are all children of mother/father god & The Universe.👑 • Unfortunately, our sexuality has been distorted and manipulated to keep us in a state of control, disempowerment, and shame. There is so much programming and shame around our sexuality and our experience of pleasure. • 🌹If we can remember & reconnect with our experience as children- we remember and see how children so purely radiate their sexual energy with such innocence. What was our relation to our sexual energy before we were programmed & before our understanding of it was distorted?🌹 • • ‼️👑The antidote to shame is the reclaimation of our pure INNOCENCE!👑‼️ • • 🌹One of the reasons we chose to take on these bodies was so we could experience EXTRAORDINARY BLISS.🌹 • 👑Bliss and pleasure are our Divine BIRTHRIGHT.👑 • 🌹Our sexuality is sacred. It is the gateway to superconsciousness and our Divinity.🌹 • 👑Sex, along with harnessing & cultivating our sexual energy in a balanced way, is as close to ourselves as we can get.👑 • • 🌹Reclaim your innocence, your utter bliss and pleasure... for this is your Divine essence & birthright.🌹 • 👑Home is returning to our innocence.👑 • • #RememberYourDivinity #SexualHealing #SacredSexuality #ComingHomeToYourBody

A post shared by 𓂀 𓋹 Metaphysical Meagan 𓋹 𓂀 (@metaphysicalmeagan) on

View this post on Instagram

🌌The Top 10 things about time and space that are easiest to forget...🌌 • 1️⃣You chose to be here and you knew what you were doing. 2️⃣There are no "tests" and you're not being judged. 3️⃣Everyone's doing their best, with what they know. 4️⃣You already have whatever you're looking for. 5️⃣You are of the Divine, pure God, and so is everyone else. 6️⃣‼️Religion needs spirituality; spirituality does not need religion. ‼️ 7️⃣You're naturally inclined to succeed - at everything you do. 8️⃣You happen to life, life does not happen to you. 9️⃣Order, healing, and love lie in every moment of chaos, pain, and fear. 🔟Following your heart is the best way to help others. The truth shall set you free, 💜The Universe 🙏🏼Needed this reminder today!🙏🏼 #RememberYourDivinity

A post shared by 𓂀 𓋹 Metaphysical Meagan 𓋹 𓂀 (@metaphysicalmeagan) on

A gynaecologist named Dr Jennifer Gunter has said that exposing your perineum to the sun increases the risk of skin cancer on your vulva.

She warned: “I feel confident when I say the anus and perineum have no special sunlight concentrating abilities.

"You can get melanoma on the vulva and sunburns there are very painful."

