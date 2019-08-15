Christopher Biggins reveals heartbreak over Barbara Windsor’s Alzheimer’s as he reveals she repeats questions ‘eight or nine’ times

15 August 2019, 16:18

Christopher Biggins admitted that he doesn't let himself get upset around Barbara Windsor
Christopher Biggins admitted that he doesn't let himself get upset around Barbara Windsor. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

EastEnders legend Barbara Windsor went public with her Alzheimer’s diagnosis last year, and now, her close friend Christopher Biggins has opened up about the sadness it causes him.

Barbara Windsor was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in April 2014, but only went public with the news last year.

The Carry On actress has been spending time with her close friend Christopher Biggins, who she met when they starred in Guys and Dolls together.

READ MORE: Barbara Windsor's husband reveals she forgets where they live and that they are married as Alzheimer’s worsens

Now, Christopher has revealed that Barbara will repeat questions “eight or nine times” on occasions, as her condition worsens.

Christopher Biggins said that Barbara often asks the same question over and over again
Christopher Biggins said that Barbara often asks the same question over and over again. Picture: Getty

Talking to The Mirror, Christopher said: “When I’m with Barbara, I don’t have sadness or tears because she would see that and I don’t want her to. So I’m always upbeat with her.

“The last time I had lunch with her was three weeks ago.

“She looked wonderful, she had tremendous energy and we laughed a lot. But she asked me ‘what are you doing?’ eight or nine times because she’d forgotten my answer.”

He went on: “It’s such an open, caring question and typical of her.

“Forgetting my answers each time was very sad. But I’d only show that sadness after I’d left her.”

Barbara Windsor was diagnosed in 2014, but only went public with the news last year
Barbara Windsor was diagnosed in 2014, but only went public with the news last year. Picture: Instagram/David Walliams

The news comes shortly after Barbara’s husband revealed that his wife often forgets where they live or that they are married.

Talking to The Sun, Scott said: “A lot of it is that she doesn't know our location, which is our normal home.

"She'll constantly say 'when are we going home'. I'm either the centre of her being, or other times she'll look at me and ask if we're married.”

While Barbara is currently on medication to help manage the Alzheimers, the nature of the disease will see the actress slowly lose memories.

While Barbara is currently on medication to help manage the Alzheimers, the nature of the disease will see the actress slowly lose memories
Barbara’s husband revealed that his wife often forgets where they live or that they are married. Picture: Getty

Recently, Barbara called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to solve the dementia care crisis in an open letter.

The actress signed an open letter to the new Prime Minister demanding action on the “inadequate, unfair and unsustainable” system.

Joining up with charity Alzheimer’s Society, Barbara and her husband Scott Mitchell, 56, also appear in a video calling on the government to invest £2.4billion to overhaul dementia care.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The first Love Island couple have reportedly split

Love Island's Chris Taylor and Harley Brash 'SPLIT' just two weeks after show ends
John has spoken out about his sister's condition

Bake Off winner John Whaite opens up on medical condition which led to sister's disappearance

TV & Movies

Simon Cowell has lost one and a half stone since switching to a vegan diet

Simon Cowell is unrecognisable as he shows off 20lbs weight loss
Luisa caught the altercation on her phone and she shared it with her followers

Apprentice star Luisa Zissman shames easyJet stewardess for threatening to fine passenger £100
Lacey welcomed baby Dusty into the world recently

EastEnders' Lacey Turner shares adorable snaps of newborn baby Dusty on Instagram

Trending on Heart

One person has argued iPads should be put away at restaurants

Woman sparks fierce parenting row after she slams friend for letting kids use iPads over dinner

Lifestyle

Could VR help with labour pain? (stock images)

Women in labour offered VR headsets to 'ease the pain of childbirth'

Lifestyle

Which of the couples from the show are still together now?

Which Love Island 2019 couples are still together?

TV & Movies

The American mum have the time of her life

Mum goes to Disney World alone to celebrate kids going back to school

Lifestyle

The Queen loves a selection of super affordable products

From £22 Elizabeth Arden lipstick to £8 Essie nail polish - these are the Queen's favourite high street beauty products

Royals

Emmerdale has announced a scheduling change

Emmerdale will only air six episodes a week in huge schedule shake-up

TV & Movies